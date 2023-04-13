Gunmen allegedly kidnap man from Fulani settlement

By Olajide Idowu

Osun Police Command on Wednesday said one Mohammed Jubril, 30, was alledgedly kidnapped by gunmen from a Fulani settlement in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, “At about 7.00 a.m. on Wednesday, one Seriki Fulani, Mohammed Kajibo, reported that gunmen, numbering about eight, attacked Ago Igbira, a Fulani settlement in Osun.

“Kajibo stated that the attackers operated between 11 p.m, on Tuesday and 12 a.m. of Wednesday, where they later kidnapped one Mohammed Jubril ‘m’ aged 30 and injured one Hassan Jubril during their shoot out.”

The police spokesperson added that immediately the incident was reported, police in collaboration with Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJT), swung into action and visited the scene.

She said police recovered three expended shells of AK47 rifle and cartridges from the scene.

She said the combined teams of the police and CJT were, however, combing the bushes to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators (NAN)