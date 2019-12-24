Gunmen allegedly attack Jonathan’s Otuoke residence,… It’s not true – Aide

The country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa, was allegedly attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

Punch reports that it was not immediately confirmed if Jonathan or any member of his family was hurt in the armed invasion but that one of the security operatives guarding the residence was feared dead in the attack.

However, the former president said the attack was not made at his house but a security post, located near his Otuoke residence.

This is contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, Media Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, which reads: Re: Attack in Otuoke by unknown gunmen.

“A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence. They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

“The former President who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book,” the statement read.