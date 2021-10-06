Gunmen allegedly abduct minor, 3 others in Ekiti State, police say only 2 were abducted

allegedly abducted a minor and three other persons the wee hours of Wednesday at Ilasa-Ekiti, Ekiti-East Local Government Area.

The police said, however, that only persons were abducted.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the stormed the community at about 1.30 a.m. and ransacked entire households.

According to the source, a minor and three farmers were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

The source confirmed that the started shooting different directions as they ransacked each household.

“The shooting became intense and of the villagers had to rush out of homes and scampered into the bush.

“It was the process of ransacking the households that a child and three farmers were abducted,’’ source said.

Contrary to the eyewitness account, ASP Sunday Abutu, police spokesman Ekiti State said that only persons were abducted.

He said police already rescued of the captives and arrested a suspect connection the raid.

“Our men are on the trail of the kidnappers the rescue of the only in custody,’’ he stressed.

Abutu assured that the police do possible to get the second victim rescued and arrested culprits be made to face justice. (NAN)

