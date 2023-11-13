Gunmen abduct Unical Director

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Director of Servicom at the University of Calabar , Prof. Patrick Egaga was on Sunday night abducted by gunmen at the University staff quarters.

Egaga who is a professor at the department of Special Education in the institution was said to have been abducted at his resident.

The Police Command in Cross River which confirmed the abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar on Monday, said that action has been initiated to secure his release.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident, said that though the family didn’t report the incident, we are working to secure his release.”

The institution’s spokesperson, Mr Effiong Eyo also said the university learnt of the abduction on Monday morning.

The gunmen were said to have whisked the don away through the river that overlooked the university’s staff quarters.

It was gathered that they also came in through the same river that connects Calabar to Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

