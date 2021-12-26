Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen abducted Mr Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem, and paramount of Gindri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, Media of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military task force maintaining peace in the state, confirmed the abduction.

He told newsmen on Sunday in Jos Mato was kidnapped his at Gindiri.

He said of the task force had been mobilised the area conduct search and rescue.

of OPSH at Gyambus in Mangu have been mobilised the area. They are on the trail of the kidnappers,’’ Takwa said. (NAN)

