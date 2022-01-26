Gunmen abduct teacher, four others in Yobe – Police

The Police Command in Yobe on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of Babagana Kachalla, an Assistant Headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, and four others by gunmen in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident in a statement in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim listed the other to include Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

He said the incident which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday was reported to the divisional in the area by one Mala Boyema at about 10:37 a.m.

The spokesman said that Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed when he ran into their road block in Madiya.

He, however, said that Gana was later by the insurgents. (NAN)

