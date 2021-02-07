Gunmen abduct Taraba NLC Chairman

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

Gunmen on Sunday morning abducted the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labor Congress NLC Mr. Peter Jediel in his residence at Sunkani in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba State.

This is coming exactly two weeks after the local government Chairman of Ardo Kola was abducted and later killed by Gunmen.

A younger brother to the victim Mr Boniface Stephen who spoke to our correspondent said that the armed men stormed the residence of Mr Jediel around 1am Sunday morning and took the union leader away after shooting sporadically.

Stephen said that contact has not been established yet and called on the people to pray for the safe release of his brother.

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police command ASP Reform Leha confirmed the incident and assured that the command has deployed men and material to trail the abductors and secure the safe release of the victim.