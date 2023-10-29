Gunmen abduct Priest in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev Mark Nzukwein, on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a priest of St Ann’s Parish in Sarkin Kudu, Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Communication Director of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Jerome in Jalingo.

He said the priest, Very Rev. Fr Thaddeus Tarhembe, was abducted by four armed men who invaded his rectory at about 2 a.m on Sunday.

Nzukwein called on the public and all people of goodwill to pray for the safety and quick release of the priest by the abductors who are yet to make contact.

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction of the police to the incident was unsuccessful, as the spokesman of the Police Command in Taraba, SP Abdullahi Usman, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him. (NAN)

