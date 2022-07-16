Gunmen abduct NDDC official in Imo

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, kidnapped a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Kingsley Okorafor,.

Okorafor was kidnapped close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in Imo.

A Traditional Ruler of the community, Eze Patrick Uwalaka confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Uwalaka said the incident caused a stir in the community, particularly as it happened about three kilometers away from a military checkpoint in the area.

A member of the family who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the victim attended the wake of a traditional ruler of one of the autonomous communities in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo.

The source also said that he believed the NDDC staff was trailed after he left the wake to his community where he was abducted while his car was left behind.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Mike Abattam on phone to speak on the incident were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

