Gunmen abduct Kogi varsity Don, demand N20m ransom

Prof.John Alabi, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the Kogi State University, Ayangba, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Newsmen gathered in Lokoja on Tuesday that Alabi was kidnapped by a five-man gang on Sept. 27 at about 6 p.m. by the gate of his house at Ayangba.

The gunmen attempted to drive him away in his car but the car got stucked in the sand, forcing them to push him into their getaway Mercedez Benz car with which they later took him away.

However, the gunmen, early Tuesday morning called the wife of Alabi and management of the university to demand a N20 million ransom.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP William Aya,confirmed the incident.

According to Aya, the Commissioner of Police in the state,Mr Idrisu Dauban,had ordered a special squad to arrest the kidnappers and rescue Alabi alive. (NAN)

