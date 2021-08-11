Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, 7-month-old son in Zamfara – Police

The Police Command in Zamfara said gunmen had kidnapped the and seven-month- son of an ex-councilor in the state, Mr Babangida .

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gunmen attacked the former councilor’s house at Damba in Gusau at about 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According Shehu, the ex-councilor was left with gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed  hospital.

“The command has been on the trail of the ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, has directed thorough on the matter ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,’’ Shehu said. (NAN)

