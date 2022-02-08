Gunmen abduct Edo IPMAN chairman, kill driver

Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Edo chapter have been abducted by gunmen at his resident in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egele popularly known as (Baba Petrol) was abducted on Monday evening while his driver was killed in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo Command, SP Bello Kontongs told NAN that the state command was yet to get report of the incident.

“The command is not aware. I will find out from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jattu,’’ Kontongs said.

However, an eyewitness told NAN on condition of anonymity that the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Monday.

The eyewitness said that the business man was returning home after the day’s business only to be accosted by gunmen.

“The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killing his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were over powered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,’’ the eye witness said.

(NAN)

