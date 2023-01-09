Gunmen abduct Edo Customary Court  president, ex-lawmaker

By Imelda Osayande

The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was on Monday abducted by gunmen, around Ugoneki axis, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, in a statement by Mr Festus Usiobaifo, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch, expressed sadness over the abduction.

Edo-Osagie, while condemning the act in strong terms, expressed worry over bandits operation in the area and kidnapping of Aigbonoga, who he described as an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“Meanwhile, the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen!, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the abduction is coming on the heels of Saturday’s abduction of 32 passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben Station in the Igueben LGA of the state to Warri in Delta, by suspected herdsmen.

NAN reports that the kidnapped court’s president is the wife of Mr Afebu Aigbonoga, a PDP House of Assembly Candidate for Etsako West Constituency 1.

In a related development a former Edo State House of Assembly member, Festus Edughele, was also kidnapped on Monday by suspected gunmen in Ubiaja, on his way from Orhionmwon LGA to Benin.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident, said his former colleague intended to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

Ebea said, “he was kidnapped this morning in Ubiaja on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin.

“He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could not do so since the train services had been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him,” he added.

Contacted, the Edo Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not comment on the the alleged abduction, as he refused answer all calls put across his cell phone. (NAN)