Gunmen abduct businessman in Kwara

April 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News



Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, a businessman and farmer, was kidnapped on Wednesday by unknown gunmen from his farm in Oke-Onigbin, Isin local government area of Kwara, the State Police Command on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday that the businessman was kidnapped by seven unknown gunmen, indicating that intensive effort to him has activated by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega.

According to NAN findings, the businessman was abducted along with of his Aides.

However, two of his aides escaped after confrontation with the kidnappers. They managed to escape with matchete cut injuries while their boss was whisked away to an unknown .

The Police said they do not know if the abductors have made any demands from Olayemi’s family. (NAN)

