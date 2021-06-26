Gunmen abduct another Ekiti traditional ruler, spare wife

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have abducted another traditional ruler in Ekiti, Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.



A source told newsmen on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, that the traditional ruler was returning from farm with his wife on Friday, when he was abducted but his wife was spared.



The incident made him to become the third traditional ruler to be attacked in similar circumstances in less than three months

Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, the Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network code-named Amotekun, on Saturday confirmed the kidnapping of the traditional ruler in the state.



He said that all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Aootekun corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups were already in the forest searching for the Oba.



However, the Police Public Relations Officer Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the command was still studying the reports and would react formally as soon as details about the veracity or otherwise of the alleged incident are available.



Abutu assured of police continued readiness to deal with all manner of criminals wherever they are hiding in the state.



Abutu said protection of lives and property remained top priority of the Command and warned criminals to steer clear of the state or face the consequences.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oba was said to have been kidnapped in the presence of his wife while on their way from farm at Eda Ile, late on Friday.



Local sources told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the Oba and the wife would have been kidnapped, but for the appeal made to them by the traditional ruler.



“The Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by the gunmen.



” The two would have been kidnapped but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with,” one of the sources said.(NAN)

