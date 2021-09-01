Gunmen abduct 73 students in Zamfara community school — Police 

September 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command has confirmed that gunmen attacked another school, Government Day Secondary Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area (LGA), kidnapping 73 students.

SP Muhammed Shehu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a in Gusau.

“The State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction 73 Students Government Day Secondary school, Kaya, in Maradun LGA.

“The abduction followed the invasion the by a large number armed bandits at exactly 1122 hrs.

Shehu said that the Commissioner Police, Ayuba N Elkanah, has deployed a search and rescue team with a  mandate to work in synergy with the to ensure the safe rescue the abducted students.

According to him, the CP further appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success the ongoing rescue operation.

He said that security has been beefed up at Kaya community and environs to forestall further attacks.

“Further will be made known to members the public,” he promised. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,