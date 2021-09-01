Gunmen abduct 73 students in Zamfara community school — Police 

The Zamfara Police Command has confirmed that gunmen on Wednesday attacked another school, Government Day Secondary School Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area (LGA), kidnapping 73 students.

SP Muhammed Shehu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Wednesday confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau.

“The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to confirm the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya, in Maradun LGA.

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits on Wednesday at exactly 1122 hrs.

Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N Elkanah, has deployed a search and rescue team with a mandate to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

According to him, the CP further appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

He said that security has been beefed up at Kaya community and environs to forestall further attacks.

“Further development will be made known to members of the public,” he promised. (NAN)

