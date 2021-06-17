Gunmen abduct 4, kill policeman in Ogun

Gunmen on Wednesday four workers of a Chinese company handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage railway project and killed a in Ogun.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said command had deployed tactical teams and are on the trail the kidnappers.

He, however, said that the could not ascertain whether the gunmen were herdsmen.

“It is true, the incident happened on Wednesday. The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the construction site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila.

“The gunmen laid ambush the victims on their way and they were attacked. A officer escorting them killed.

“We have started the since yesterday, we are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed that direction and we are trying locate them.

“We that by the grace of God, we are going get them.

“We cannot say now if the abductors are Fulani herdsmen until when we are able to get them,” the PPRO said. ()

