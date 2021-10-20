Gunmen abduct 13 passngers in Niger

The Police Command in Niger on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of thirteen passengers by gunmen at Konar Barau village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.



The Commissioner of Police in the state,Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.



Kuryas said that at about 1530 hours, the DPO of Zungeru reported that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village,Sokoto State, a driver of an 18-seater bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers from Yauwuri Kebbi state mostly fishermen heading to Yenagoa Beyelsa state on fishing activities,reported the matter to the police.



He said Idris reported that on getting to Konar Barau sharp bend under Rafi local government area along Tegina — Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.



He said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver with N131,500 .



The commissioner said that already aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums had commenced and solicited the support of residents, especially those in rural areas, to assist the police with reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the miscreants.



” We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in the state.



” We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.



” All we require from residents is vital intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary security action,”he said. ( NAN)

