Gun salutes rang out across Britain, in Gibraltar and from vessels at sea on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Saluting batteries fired 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday (1100 GMT), the Ministry of Defence said.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, also known as the duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle to the west of London.

Members of the royal family led the tributes to Philip, who was also remembered by leaders around the world.

Pope Francis added his condolences to the royal family on Saturday, remembering his “devotion” to his family and contribution to education.

Philip is expected to be given a ceremonial royal funeral, but the event will take on a different form due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

During his more than 70 years at the side of the queen, Philip was remembered for his strong sense of duty and remarkable charm.

He was the oldest and the longest-serving consort in British history, as well as being what the queen called her “constant strength and guide.”

Prince Edward visited his mother the queen on Saturday.

His wife, Sophie, said “the Queen has been amazing,” the broadcaster BBC reported. (dpa/NAN)

