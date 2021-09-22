Gully erosion threatening Abia NYSC orientation camp – Coordinator

Mr Denis Jingi, Abia Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the permanent orientation camp in the state is on the verge of being consumed by gully erosion.

He appealed to the state government to urgently renovate the camp located at Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

Jingi, who made the appeal on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, decried the level of dilapidation in the camp.

“I’m calling on the state government for renovation of the camp, gully erosion is ravaging the facilities at the camp and if urgent intervention is not done, it will take over the hostels.

“The implication is that the number of corps members deployed to the state would reduce.”

He said that the scheme was working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 protocol in the camp.

”Anybody that comes to camp must be tested and if the person tests positive, he or she will be sent to the isolation centre at Amachara,” the coordinator added.

Jingi applauded the state government for the recent donation of utility vehicle and its sustained support to the scheme.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...