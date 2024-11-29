Gulf of Guinea nations ready to tackle insecurity in maritime environment – CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has expressed optimism that the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) nations are ready to work together to tackle insecurity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has expressed optimism that the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) nations are ready to work together to tackle insecurity in the region.

Ogalla disclosed this at the end of the 8th edition of the Symposium of Heads of Navies and Coastguards in the GoG, on maritime environment in Abuja.

The symposium

ith the theme “Maritime Security and Sustainable Development in the Gulf of Guinea” is hosted by the Nigerian Navy in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the French Navy.

He said the meeting had recorded tremendous success, adding that the 8th edition recorded the largest attendance since the history of the symposium.

According to him, all the deliberations they had are quite informative.

“And we all had a common understanding of the problem, and what the solution should be.

“The takeaway here is that the Gulf of Guinea nations are ready to work together to address issues of insecurity in our maritime environment,’’ he said.

The CNS disclosed that all the heads of navies and coastguards in attendance had unified resolutions that reflected genuine commitment, with non-consensus issues excluded to maintain alignment.

He expressed optimism that nations would continue implementing the agreed resolutions in their respective countries.

He added that the next meeting, scheduled in Senegal in 2025, aims to evaluate progress on current resolutions, address emerging issues, and potentially consolidate ongoing efforts.

This collaborative approach, according to him, signals a proactive stance toward dynamic maritime security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heads of navies from more than 30 nations as well as representatives of regional organisations and other partners, participated in the symposium.

The event was climaxed with Dinner and Gala Night organised by the Nigerian Navy in honour of the delegates. (NAN)