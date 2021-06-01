A former governor of Ogun, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, says the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is so sad and painful loss to the nation.

Daniel said this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that Gulak, a former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed by unknown gunmen in Imo on Sunday.

He described Gulak as one of the best and finest intellectuals in the country.

“Ahmed Gulak represents one of the best and finest intellectuals in Nigeria today, one of the few that we can find around the political circles.

“I worked very closely with him on various strategic political issues in the last 10 years and he can be described as one of the truly detribalised Nigerians.

“His death remains a mystery and a painful loss to the entire country, especially at a time that situation in Nigeria needs critical thinking and intellectual solutions to its myriads of social and economic challenges.

“I personally mourn his passage and I pray for his sins to be forgiven and for his soul to find eternal rest with his Maker.

“I pray for the family he left behind to have the strength and courage to bear his sad exit,” Daniel said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

