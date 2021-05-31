Gulak: APC urges security agencies killers to justice

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



All Progressives Congress (APC) has on security agencies to spare not efforts to arrest and bring   killers of Ahmed Gulak to justice.

Gulak, an APC chieftain and former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was short and killed by unknown assistants on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC
Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Planning Committee (CECPC) made call statement on Monday in Abuja while reacting to development.

He expressed shock over Sunday morning killing of Gulak,who was an APC chieftain, adding that he was a shining leader and patriot.

“The party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms.

”We commiserate his family and the government and people of Adamawa State.

“The APC, as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national to fight crimes in the country.

“We urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the of this crime to justice,”Akpanudoedehe said.

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to continuously support and cooperate  the security agencies who put their on the line to protect and property. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,