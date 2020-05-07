Guinea Insurance congratulates Thomas on appointment as Commissioner for Insurance

The Board of Directors and Management of Guinea Insurance on Thursday congratulated Mr Sunday Thomas on his appointment as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) .

This is contained in a letter sent by the company to the NAICOM boss, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance and CEO, NAICOM.

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Yunusa Abdullahi, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Thomas replaced the immediate past commissioner for Insurance and CEO of NAICOM, Mohammed Kari, as Acting Commissioner for insurance/CEO of NAICOM in July 2019.

Guinea Insurance noted that the appointment of Thomas was an indication of his strength of character, high probity and capacity to re-invent and attain feats others consider impossible.

The firm said that many people were beneficiaries of the new Commissioner’s years of selfless and dedicated service to humanity and the insurance industry.

“We seize this momentous occasion to give glory to God for choosing you as the vessel to champion regulatory policies that meet both the insuring and investing public’s expectation and provide an enviable playing field for all Insurance professionals in Nigeria,” the company said. (NAN)