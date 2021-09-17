Guinea: ECOWAS calls for return to democratic rule within 6 months

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has called for the immediate return of democratic rule to the Republic of Guinea within the next six months following the Sept. 5, Coup.

The ECOWAS Presidents took the decision during the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Wednesday, in Accra to review the political development in the Republic of Guinea.

The decisions of the Authority is contained in a communique after the Session on Friday in Abuja.

The Authority reiterated its decision of suspending Guinea from all ECOWAS bodies until the restoration of her constitutional order, calling for the conduct of Presidential and legislative elections within six months.

This the Authority added is to enable the swift restoration of constitutional rule in the Republic of Guinea.

The ECOWAS Presidents also reiterated its condemnation of the Junta, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of ousted President, Alpha Conde.

“The Authority reiterates its unreserved condemnation of the coup of 5 September 2021 and reaffirms its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde.

“It also reminds members of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) that they are individually and collectively responsible for the physical safety of President Alpha Conde.

“The Authority was apprised of the current socio-political situation in the Republic of Guinea and of the apparent commitment of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) to work towards a swift return to constitutional order.

“It also took note of the CNRD’s decision to hold consultations with all national and international stakeholders on the socio-political situation in the Republic of Guinea.

“The Authority expressed its concern about the resurgence of coups after the coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021.

“After consideration of the Report and subsequent deliberations, the Authority decides as follows: to uphold the suspension of Guinea from all ECOWAS governing bodies until the restoration of constitutional order.

“To ensure the conduct of presidential and legislative elections within six months in order to restore constitutional rule in the Republic of Guinea.

“To impose sanctions, in accordance with extant ECOWAS Protocols, of travel bans on the members of the CNRD and their family members and of freeze of their financial assets.

“To call on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, and other multilateral and bilateral partners to support the implementation of these sanctions.

“To ensure that no member of the CNRD is allowed to contest in the presidential election; ECOWAS to accompany Guinea in the swift resolution of the crisis and in the preparations for the elections.

“The Authority calls on the African Union, the United Nations and development partners to endorse the decisions and support the restoration of constitutional rule in the Republic of Guinea.

“Members of the Authority request the Chair of the Authority to visit the Republics of Guinea and Mali as soon as possible to convey in person the decision of the Authority.

The Authority decides to remain actively seized on the matter”, the Communique reads.

On the situation in Mali, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government expressed concerns about the slow pace of preparations for the elections scheduled for late Feb. 2022, in the Republic of Mali.

They also reiterated demands for strict adherence to the transition timetable leading to the effective conduct of elections within the non- negotiable deadline of February 2022.

To this end, the Authority calls on the transitional authorities to submit, by the end of October 2021 at the latest, the timetable, for setting out the essential steps to be taken for the February 2022 elections.

The Authority also insists on the implementation of only the necessary reforms for the conduct of elections on the agreed date.

The Authority decides to impose targeted sanctions against persons or groups of persons whose actions have a negative impact on the transition timetable, as decided by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

These sanctions they added would include travel ban on such persons and their family members and the freezing of their financial assets.

The Authority strongly condemns the continued arrest and detention of political leaders and opponents by the transitional authorities. It also demands that the issue be handled in line with the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Regarding security, the Authority strongly condemns the decision of the transitional authorities to hire private security companies in Mali and is greatly concerned about its consequences on the deterioration of the security situation in Mali and the region as a whole.

In light of recent developments in the region, the Authority reaffirms that the consolidation of democracy and good governance is crucial for the development, peace and stability of the region.

Consequently, the Authority instructs the President of the Commission to initiate the process of reviewing the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance in order to ensure democracy, peace and stability in our region. (NAN)

