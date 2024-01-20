Guinea Bissau will confront Super Eagles as wounded lions – Football administrator

Ebere Amaraizu, a former Board Member and South-East Director, Nationwide League One (NLO), says the Super Eagles must be wary of Guinea Bissau as “they will take on Super Eagles as wounded lions”.

By Stanley Nwanosike

Ebere Amaraizu, a former Board Member and South-East Director, Nationwide League One (NLO), says the Super Eagles must be wary of Guinea Bissau as “they will take on Super Eagles as wounded lions”.

Amaraizu said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

He was predicting a tension soaked match between the Eagles and Guinea Bissau national team on Monday at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He said the eagles must bring their A-Game to play and never to underrate the Guinea Bissau because they (Guinea) lost two matches and are already technically out of the tournament.

According to him, Super Eagles must avoid complacency so that the Guineans will use Nigeria to announce their presence in the tournament.

He said: “The last group match between Super Eagles and Guinea Bissau national team is a match that must have to be approached with both technical and tactical prowess.

“Nothing should be left to chance and no stone should be left upturned in its preparations.

“Super Eagles must get their rhythms well without taking anything for granted.

“Guinea Bissau national team will play as wounded lions and if they are not properly tamed, they will fight to make a statement which might be detrimental against Super Eagles.”

Amaraizu, who is the former General Manager of Crime Busters FC, Enugu, who won the 2018 Enugu State Aiteo Cup, said Guinea Bissau national team would be fighting to make a statement that “they are not a total push over.

“So, Super Eagles should expect tough encounter and bearing this in mind they should not count their chicken before they are hatched and avoiding complacency and any form of distractions.

“They should keep fate with the squad that played against Ivory Coast on Thursday.

“The Super Eagles should maintain a formidable midfield that will aid the defence and sharpen the attacking networks which will give them those maximum three points,” he said. (NAN)

