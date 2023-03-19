Gubernatorial election: Collation of results begins in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The collation of results for the governorship election in Borno has begun in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, taking place at the Collation Centre in Sir Kashim College of Education, Maiduguri, is presided over by the Returning Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari.

So far, results from five out of the 27 LGAs had been presented.

The five LGAs so far announced were won by the candidates of APC.

The LGAs are: Jere, Dikwa, Mafa, Magumeri and Kaga.

APC now has 106,107 votes, while PDP got 4,871.

Results from 22 LGAs are being awaited.(NAN)