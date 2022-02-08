Guber Race: Court adjourns suit against former Chief of Air Staff

By Olaide Ayinde

A Bauchi High court on Tuesday adjourned a suit against the former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to Feb. 22 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit with file number BA/81m/22 was filed by Mr Danlami Takko and 25 others.

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Mr Usman Darazo prayed the court to compel the respondent to within 30 days make public his intention to run or not run for the position of governor of Bauchi State in the 2023 general elections.

Darazo argued that his clients were agitating for good governance in the state and had identified the respondent as one of the indigenes best suited to occupy the office of the governor because of his numerous achievements while in office.

“In spite of calls from many quarters in the state for the respondent, who is also the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to Chad to declare his intention to run has not been answered, thereby, keeping everyone guessing.’’

The counsel said that under Section 6, Sub-Section 6 paragraph B of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the court has the power to compel the respondent to declare his intentions.

Darazo further told the court that the respondent had been served with the motion on notice.

However, counsel to the respondent, Idris Jibo, sought more time to enable them study and file their response, adding that the interest of his client had to be considered as well.

Justice Kunaza Hamidu then adjourned the case to Feb 22, for hearing of the motion on notice. (NAN)

