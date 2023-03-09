Guber polls: NOA tasks traditional rulers on voter education

By Aisha Gambo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State, has urged community leaders to upscale voter education activities to mobilise participation in the upcoming Governorship and State Assembly election.

The State Director of the Agency, Zubair Galadima-Soba stated this on Wednesday during an advocacy visit to Alhaji Tijjani Bala, District Head of Doka – Magajin Gari in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

He said community leaders played greater roles in educating the people on voting rights to enable them to exercise their franchise.

“The traditional institution is closer to the people, therefore, we are appealing to the district heads and other traditional leaders to persuade their people to come out en masse and vote.

“The turn out of the electorate during the presidential election was not much, many registered voters did not come out to vote, this is a wrong move for democracy which must be addressed,” he said.

He urged the people to conduct themselves peacefully, abide by the electoral laws and guidelines during the election processes.

The director warned against vote buying and other acts capable of compromising the electoral process.

Responding, Bala reitrated commitment of communuty leaders towards educating their subjects on their voting rights and civic responsibilities.

“We have been sensitising our people and we will continue to do that; election should be taken seriously by Nigerians as it is the democratic process of electing a leader.

“It is not right to refuse to vote because it is the civic duty of every citizen and a sign of patriotism”,he said. (NAN)