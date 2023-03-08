Guber polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials in Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe, says it has begun distribution of sensitive election materials ahead of March 11 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this while inspecting the distribution exercise on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said the materials would be deployed to the 17 local government areas to facility commencement of Saturday’s election according to the scheduled.

Abdullahi said the commission had identified hitches encountered at the previous elections, and adopted proactive measures to address them in the coming elections.

“Experience is the best teacher definitely there were so many hitches which we have taken care of.

“And by the grace of God you will witness tremendous improvement in the next election,” he said.

While appealing to political parties and candidates to adhere to the electoral laws, Abdullahi urged voters to come out en masse to elect people of their choice. (NAN)