Guber Polls: Delta PDP urges Sen. Omo-Agege to accept defeat, congratulate Oborevwori

by Ifeanyi Olannye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta Chapter, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, to accept the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The party also urged Omo-Agege to extend the olive branch by congratulating the PDP candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, who was already coasting home to victory following the Saturday, March 18 governorship poll in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Asaba, by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.

Aniagwu noted that contrary to the wrongful assertion by the APC, the state governorship and House of Assembly elections followed due process and was conducted in consonance with relevant laws especially the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

He also noted that the results duly collated from the various units, wards and local government areas had so far been adjudged as free, fair, credible and transparent, adding that winners have been emerging across the state constituencies.

“It is, however, disturbing that the APC that unleashed terror on innocent voters in Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) and parts of Ethiope West LGA could turn around to point accusing fingers at others.

“So far, 24 LGAs have been duly collated and the PDP won in 20 LGAs, while the APC won in four LGAs with just only one LGA result to go out of the 25 LGA of the state.

“The APC, having won six state constituencies cannot turn around to describe the election as non complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.”

The commissioner, while thanking the people of the state for their unalloyed support and solidarity with the PDP, said, “we promised to continue delivering on the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa mandate till the last day of this administration.

“We, therefore, call on the APC governorship candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege to do the needful expected of democrats.

“He (Omo-Agege) should call on his brother, the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori to congratulate him on his well deserved victory at the polls.” (NAN)