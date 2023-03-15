Guber Poll: Police ready to man all flashpoints in Ebonyi – AIG

By Christian Ogbonnaya

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has assured citizens in Ebonyi of maximum security during and after the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Kaoje gave the assurance during his visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The AIG noted that the personnel were ready to man all the flashpoints concerning the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the officers and men are going to be deployed to various local governments in Ebonyi to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

“The officers have already been prepared. They will be deployed to their stations in the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

“A lot of flashpoints have been mapped out, though every election’s polling units are the flashpoints. The electorate should be law-abiding and support INEC to achieve successful conduct of the elections,” Kaoje said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mrs Ugochi Onyeka, commended the police for their support during the presidential election and sought for more support ahead of the forthcoming Saturday Governorship polls. (NAN)