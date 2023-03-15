Guber poll: Emir of Kano tasks security agencies to be impartial, professional

By Aminu Garko

The Emir of kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has tasked security agencies to be neutral and impartial in the upcoming Governorship and State Assembly election.

Bayero gave the advice when the Kano Peace Committee led by Abubakar Mahmoud, paid him a courtesy visit, on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that peaceful coexistence is paramount for societal development, and cautioned security personnel on the need to demonstrate high level of professionalism in discharging their responsibilities.

The royal father enjoined political party candidates seeking election at all levels to consider Kano first, and therefore should not allowed their personal interests to influence their political decisions.

He said, as faithful, have a believe that leaders are divine choice and predestined to steer the affairs of the people, hence the need to consider the election process as mere formalities.

He advised the electorate to be law abiding while exercising their franchise and vote for credible leaders of their choice, while bearing in mind that life continues after polls.

Bayero lauded the state government and members of the committee for preaching peace.

He expressed readiness of the Kano Emirate Council to support any move towards ensuring that peace reigns supreme in the state and the Nation at large.

Earlier, Mahmoud told the royal father that the committee had set all machineries to curtail public disturbances during and after the election.

He assured that the committee would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders for better result. (NAN)