Guber poll: Bayelsa must vote APC to attract development – Party Chieftain 

By Nathan Nwakamma

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, Prince Preye Aganaba, on Sunday berated the stagnant growth of Bayelsa under the PDP, saying the state must join the APC at the centre to speed up development.

Aganaba, who spoke in Yenagoa alleged that the state Governor, Douye Diri, had shown absolute lack of ideology to position Bayelsa on the path of growth and development.

He said the APC Governorship Candidate in the November 11 election, Chief Timipre Sylva, was the only hope of the state to align with the centre and urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Aganaba, a former governorship aspirant, said Sylva possessed the capacity, experience and network to win the forthcoming poll and speed up the development of the state.

Aganaba commended Sylva, who was the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum, for attracting a federal tertiary institution to Nembe.

Aganaba dismissed the rumoured crisis in the state APC over ministerial appointments, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said: “Bayelsa people know that they were richer between 1999 and 2015 when both the state and the centre were in the same party than between 2015 and 2019. That was why the people decided to align with the centre by voting David Lyon, unfortunately their will was altered by a decision of the Supreme Court.

“Bayelsa people desire to be part of the centre. We have an opportunity in this election to align with the centre. It is in our interest to do so in this forthcoming election by bringing APC to power in the state”.

Aganaba, who was the state Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC), hailed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, which he described as an albatross hindering the development of the country.

He urged the people to remain calm and patiently wait for the positive effects of the ongoing reforms and policies of the President.

Aganaba said Tinubu, with his recent appointment of the service chiefs, had demonstrated equity, fairness and balancing observing that service chiefs were appointed from different zones in the country.

He said the President knows persons with capacity to help him deliver on his renewed hope and would include them in his cabinet.

However, Dr Kola Oredipe, Director, New Media of the Bayelsa State Government, said that Gov. Diri has done much to earn a second term in office.

Oredipe explained that within three years in office, the governor had embarked on key projects and infrastructure such as roads, education, security and welfare of civil servants and pensioners.

He stated that with over 85 per cent in performance so far, Diri is poised for victory and get a second term in the November 11th, 2023, gubernatorial elections in the state.

“I can tell you that if election is conducted today, Governor Diri will win in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State regardless of where the other candidates come from. The project Bayelsa is very key to him and he feels very strongly about it.

“He restored peace and order to the State on assumption of office.

Infrastructure wise, roads, education, sports, empowerment and different skills acquisition programmes, he has done so much in all these areas.

Wherever you go, everybody is singing Gov. Douye Diri for second term. Having been a public servant, a teacher, a private businessman and rich experience in politics, Commissioner, Deputy Chief of Staff, Principal Executive Secretary, House of Reps member and Senator and now Governor, it is not surprising that he has been able to achieve a lot, Oredipe said. (NAN)

