Guber: Oborevewori dedicates victory to God, celebrates Delta citizens

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has dedicated his victory at Saturday’s governorship election to God, while commending the Delta people for their immense support.

Oborevwori, who celebrated his victory at the Government House Chapel on Monday with Thanksgiving to God, said all powers belongs to God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 360,234 votes to defeat his closest contender and rivalry, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress who polled 240,229 votes.

The State Collation and Returning Officer, Prof. Abraham Owunari, the Vice-Chancellor, Uniport, who announced the results before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Office, pronounced Oborevwori winner of the election having satisfied the law.

Oborevwori said, “to the glory of God, today, I was declared the winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State by the INEC.

“What an enormous privilege and honour it is to be entrusted with the government of this great state.

“Indeed, words are not enough to describe my joy and gratitude at being massively elected by you to serve as your governor in the next four years.

“I am deeply humbled by your faith and vote of confidence in me.

“I dedicate this victory to the Almighty God because power, as we know, belongs to God.”

He noted that the victory was a remarkable mandate for his party because it affirms that the people believed and understood that the right foundations had been laid by the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration to build a stronger and more prosperous Delta State.

“I celebrate His Excellency, Gov. Okowa, for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peace building.

“Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.

“I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“One of them is that, I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal.

“I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the executive and legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people.

He added, “my goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all,” he said.

On his part, Okowa congratulated the Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori and his deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, and all the members of the State House of Assembly elect.

Okota noted that the elections came with lots of lesson such that cannot be forgotten.

He said that there had been challenges, and that mistakes had been made but going forward, the incoming administration must learn to relate with all citizens, youths and not only party members.

At the thanksgiving, former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan among other stakeholders and well wishers were in attendance. (NAN)