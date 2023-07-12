Guber: Kogi East Elders raise alarm over alleged atmosphere of fear, intimidation

…ask Kogi Central traders to resume their trade in the East

By Haruna Salami

The Kogi East Elders Council has raised the alarm over alleged atmosphere of fear, intimidation and insecurity being created by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of preparation for the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The group spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday on the state sponsored insecurity in Kogi East.

Addressing the press conference Amb. Ali Ocheni said “As the count-down to the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State draws near and based on the recent happenings in our state, we find it necessary to draw the attention of Nigerians and the International community to the terrorism being sponsored and unleashed on Kogi State in general and Kogi East senatorial district in particular by agents of the Kogi State political leadership.

“We demand the removal of the current Commissioner of Police who supervised the recent extra judicial killings in Kogi East senatorial district.

“The Director, State Security Service, Kogi State should also be replaced. His ineffectiveness has led to the escalation of violence in the State.

“Another person we demand be removed and investigated immediately is Navy Commander Akalezi. We had requested severally that he be transferred out of Kogi State. Instead, he was sent to the Republic of South Africa for a senior division training and is now back in Kogi to continue doing the biddings of the government”.

He called on the Federal authorities to pay attention to the goings on in Kogi State because any breakdown of law and order in Kogi State will not augur well for Nigeria.

“For the purpose of reminder, Kogi State shares boundaries with ten States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It has the highest number of boundaries with other federating units in Nigeria.

“Kogi State is the southern gateway to the Federal Capital Territory. No one wants to imagine the chaos a breakdown of law and order in this state will have on the nation as a whole.

“We call on the federal government to ensure a level playing field for all contestants in the forthcoming election through the appropriate mechanisms.

As elders of the people, we have spoken.

According to Ambassador Ocheini the state has been polarized in unimaginable terms through the use of the twin weapons of poverty and ignorance against the people.

“The polarization of the citizens has reached the extent that Ebira traders in Kogi Central are now afraid of coming to the regional markets in Ejule, Abocho and Anyigba in Kogi East.

“As Elders in Kogi East, we wish to use this opportunity to inform our brothers and sisters in Kogi Central that Kogi East is safe to all Kogites and Nigerians.

“We therefore call on them to resume their trading activities in Kogi East as we have never seen them as enemies or adversaries.

“Citizens of Kogi State must be allowed to choose whoever they want to lead them, regardless of party affiliatio”, he concluded.

