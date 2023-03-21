Guber Elections: Jubilate but don’t cause disorder, Police tell winners in Ebonyi

Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has urged supporters of the winners in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly polls to comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law as they celebrate.

This is contained in a statement issued to reporters on Tuesday in Abakaliki by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, spokesperson of the command.

The statement quoted Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Olaleye as saying that the command was ready to ensure protection of lives and property.

“The Commissioner wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and protests by political party supporters for/or against winners/losers of the just concluded elections must not infringe on the right of others.

“Candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections are advised to seek redress in the court of law rather than resorting to self help.

“Therefore, the jubilant supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned.

“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person(s) or group(s) who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.

“Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement,” the statement read in part.

Olaleye further enjoined members of the public to be law-abiding and shun all forms of violence. (NAN)