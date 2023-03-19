Guber Election: INEC commences collation of results in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday commenced the collation of the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections conducted on Saturday.

In his opening remarks at the event being held at the INEC State office in Gombe, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state said the occasion was to record results from the 11 LGAs in the state.

Ibrahim said the results had been collated from the polling units through the wards to the LGAs which the collation officers from each of the 11 LGAs in the state were expected to present.

He said in the process of the collation, there would be room for observations to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along.

He, however, appealed that only “reasonable observations” would be entertained.

Prof. Maimuna Waziri, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, who is the state returning officer for the Governorship Elections in Gombe State explained the processes for results collation.

Waziri also showed the electoral materials that would be used to compute the results.

She appealed to all stakeholders to comply with the rules towards ensuring a successful exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 2,988 polling units and 114 wards in the 11 LGAs of the state.

So far, results of five LGAs of Shongom, Balanga, Nafada, Dukku and Billiri have been presented to the state returning officer.

The major contestants for the governorship seat are the incumbent Governor Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Jibrin Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Khamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) (NAN)