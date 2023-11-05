Guber Election: IGP redeploys Imo CP, reaffirms neutrality

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters on special duty.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi shared on the official Twitter page (@PoliceNG) of the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday.

Adejobi stated,”In a pivotal development ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state on 11th November, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters on special duty.

“The IGP’s decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the Police Force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining strict neutrality throughout the electoral proceedings.

“This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

“The IGP is resolute in ensuring that a secure environment is provided for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens to participate in the electoral process.”

The IGP urged all and sundry to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law in order to ensure a smooth and successful election while maintaining the principles of democracy

