Guber Election: ‘I will offer new good governance structure’ – LP Aspirant

…Hold us accountable if we do not meet your expectations

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Labour Party and the Imo State Governorship Aspirant, AIG (Dr) Charles Ugomuoh has promised to offer a new good governance structure in Imo State if elected into office.

Dr. Ugomuoh who gave the assurance during a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, decried the social instability that has currently bedeviled the state.

He revealed that his strategy to restore peace and economic progress in the state would be hinged on eight-point agenda which include; security, education, health services, investment and trade, ICT, road infrastructure, employment, sports, youth development and women empowerment.

Dr. Ugomuoh stressed that his administration would be transparent, accountable and citizen driven, assuring that he would improve government and community relationship.

He assured that the security of Imo state would be intelligence driven, adding that technology would also be deployed to tackle the menace in the state

He said,”I will offer a new good governance structure in Imo State if elected into office where issues of social infrastructure, electricity, health, education, security, road infrastructure will be provided as part of the prerogative of governance. Hold us accountable if we do not meet your expectations.

“There will be citizens participation in government services. The government will be transparent, accountable and citizen driven.

“Security: We would ensure government and community relationship .is in top gear for free flow of information. As a Security expert, the security of Imo State will be intelligence driven, proactive with deployment of technology. There would be safety of lives and properties. Trade and investment will return to Imo State and our sons and daughters and investors would be encouraged to return to Imo State. Imo. State would be peaceful again.

“Education: A thorough appraisal of Primary and Secondary education would be carried out in Imo State. Quality infrastructure would be put in place for improved learning. Hard work would be encouraged with improved remuneration for Teachers. Examination malpractices and cheating in Schools would be stamped out.

“Health Services: The New Imo State Government we are going to usher in would collaborate with specialist foundations around the world to establish specialist health care services to serve the healthcare challenges of Imo people and South East region. We would encourage the return of Imo Medical Professions with improved incentives and remunerations. Cottage hospitals would be established for primary health care and Government Hospitals would be equipped for improved health services.

“Investment and Trade: The Government would carry out a Comparative Resource Map of Imo State to determine areas of comparative advantage to create investment map to drive investment and Trade.

“ICT: Government would encourage ICT penetration to drive business and the economy. We would create World Class ICT hub in Imo State to provide employment to the teaming ICT Swarvy Imo Youths.

“Road Infrastructure:We would create network of Community Road Infrastructure to aid Trade and Investment and Industries. The Major Roads in Imo State would be dualized.

“Employment:We will create jobs for the youths, create wealth generation opportunities, poverty alleviation programmes, Agricultural Investment and development and operation farm all the land spaces in Imo State.

“Sports, Youth Development and Women Empowerment:Stadiums infrastructure in Imo State will be improved to world standard and incentive will be given to the youths for various sporting participations.”

The Guber aspirant assured that there would be an affirmative action for women participation in Imo State Government Entrepreneurship and wealth generation, adding that opportunity would be provided for youths participation and women.

He assured of 30% women participation in Imo politics.