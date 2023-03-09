Guber election: Ensure neutrality, don’t compromise, PDP urges INEC, security agents

By Sani Idris

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Collation Agent in Kaduna, Mr Danjuma Sarki, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives to ensure neutrality and avoid acts of bias.

Sarki gave the advice while addressing newsmen during the distribution of election materials to the 23 local government areas of the state on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He noted that so far, the electoral umpire had heeded to various complaints that emanated from the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, urging them to correct the lapses identified before the gubernatorial elections.

“There were issues of nonfunctionality of the BVAS machines, INEC should address the issue before the coming elections. For late arrival of materials, I think they have heeded to our advice.

“Being the reason why they commenced distribution today with the hope that by tomorrow, all the LGAs should get their materials. By Friday, we expect that the materials will get to the wards for onward distribution to polling units on Saturday.

“Our call on INEC is to ensure neutrality and remain unbiased, and not to allow themselves to be used. The neutrality displayed at the last election by INEC and security was commendable, and we expect to see more of the neutrality in the coming elections.

“All the gray areas identified should be addressed before the elections to enable the electorate to exercise their franchise and elect leaders of their choice,” Sarki said.

Speaking further, Sarki also urged security agencies to maintain global standard in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He urged them not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians or any political party at the detriment of the will of the people.

Earlier, the Head of INEC Electoral Operations in Kaduna, Hussaini Muhammad, assured the people of the Commission’s readiness to ensure people’s votes count.

“We do all our work with all the stakeholders and this is to ensure transparency,” he said. (NAN)