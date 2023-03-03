Guber election: Again, Enugu traders drum support for PDP candidate, Mbah

By Alex Enebeli

The Ogbete Market Traders Association has again, assured the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, of their resolve to queue behind him in the March 11 election.

The traders gave the assurance on Friday in Enugu when Mbah campaign train hit the market seeking for their votes for the governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Ogbete traders association, Mr. Steven Aniagu while responding to Mbah, said that they considered the business background of the candidate before arriving at the decision.

According to Aniagu, we have considered the credentials, track records and programmes of all the candidates, and Mbah stood out because of his successful business background he understood the pains business community were passing through.

They noted that the PDP governorship candidate was able to build his business from scratch to a leading global conglomerate by dint of hardwork, resilience, dedication and focus.

The traders said that he would manage the state and restore the economy to enviable status.

Aniagu assured Mbah that traders in the market had already adopted him as their candidate after going through his programmes and ideas in his manifesto.

He also stated that as traders, they wanted a successful businessman as the next governor who could protect their interest, create jobs, provide a conducive business friendly environment for their investments to thrive.

Mrs. Esther Edeh, the woman leader of the market association, said that she and other women would support the governorship candidate because of his good plans for the people of the state.

While also calling on the people not to make the mistake of electing incompetent candidates in the name of political parties, she added that the state should look out for competence, outstanding track records and not just people jumping party for selfish ends.

Williams Uchembah, a Nollywood actor, businessman and philanthropist who also spoke for the youths, told the people to always check the background, competence, and capacity of any one who wants to superintend over the affairs of any leadership position before electing them.

He called on the youths in the state, especially those living in urban areas to see Mbah as the most qualified candidate in the race.

According to him, candidates hiding under Labour Party should be interrogated on their past records, and what they had been able to achieve outside politics.

On his part, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Mr Emeka Onunze, maintained that Mbah, as a successful businessman, would bring his entrepreneurial wealth of experience to create jobs for the youths and help traders make more profits in their businesses.

Responding, Mbah, who described himself as a “one of them”, restated his commitment to end multiple taxation in all markets in the state, provide access to medical care by building hospitals for traders.

He added that he would construct a new flyover at the market, and ensure running water in the city when elected by them.

Mbah further told the traders that there was no candidate who understood their plight except someone like him who started business early in life from micro to small, medium and large scale enterprises.

The PDP governorship candidate promised to dismantle those stumbling blocks against their businesses by supporting them with grants.

He promised a N100 billion business loan to support traders who wanted to start business and have little or no money to set up their own.

He reiterated his total commitment to construct standard roads and build world class toilets and fire service unit inside the market as a support service for them.

The business mogul however, called on the electorate to vote for competence, rather than political parties, sentiments, emotions or religions.

He added that many of those vying for the office were career politicians and had nothing to show as achievements outside politics. (NAN)