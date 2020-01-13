Guber appeals: S/Court adjourns sitting to Tuesday

The Supreme Court, sitting over governorship appeals from Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto, Kano states, on Monday, adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.

Members of the panel had stormed out of the court, which was expected to deliver judgment on the six states on Monday, due to courtroom congestion.

Justice Tanko announced on resumption that a member of the panel had fallen sick, adding that though the member had been treated, “the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.”

He also ordered that counsels representing the parties should appear with not less than five lawyers.

Justice Tanko gave clearance that parties in the case were allowed to witness the proceedings.