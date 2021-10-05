Guards Commander decorates officers, tasks them on loyalty

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman, on Tuesday, decorated the 10 newly-promoted army officers with their new ranks of Major and urged them to remain loyal to constituted authority.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Usman said that the 10 officers of the Guards Brigade were recently promoted in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) welfare mission to reward hard working personnel of the Nigerian Army.

He reminded the officers that, “to whom much is given, much is expected”, urging them to redouble their efforts to justify the trust reposed in them.

The commander also stated that the Brigade was blessed to have benefitted from the promotion exercise with many officers elevated to the enviable senior rank of Major.

“You must remain committed and loyal to constituted authority at all times as anything less is unacceptable.

“I also urged you to continue to work hard to make the country and your families proud,” he said.

A guest at the event, retired Maj.-Gen. Shehu Abdulkadir, congratulated the decorated senior officers for their well deserved promotion.

Abdulkadir reminded them that the security situation facing the nation was a cause for concern which calls for more dedication and collective efforts to save the country.

He urged them to use their promotion to work towards ensuring the country’s cooperate existence which he said is non negotiable adding that all hands must be on deck to save the situation.

Also, the Commander, Guards Brigade Garrison, Lt.-Col Joshua Okwoli, urged them to prepare for more tasks ahead reiterating the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of all within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the decorated officers, Maj. T. M Nwogwu thanked God for the grace, the commander for the decoration and the COAS for finding them worthy of the promotion.

Nwogu assured the COAS that they would continue to work hard to justify the trust reposed in them by doing their best at all times, saying the promotion would spur them to work even harder being all aware of the challenges facing the country.

The ceremony was graced by the Brigade’s Commanding Officers, Staff Officers and families of the decorated officers. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...