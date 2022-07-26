Guards Brigade troops: Military confirms 3 casualties, denies capture of soldiers

File copy of troops

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has confirmed three soldiers killed during the attack on troops of 7 Guards Battalion on Sunday by suspected terrorists in Bwari axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Contrary to conflicting media reports of casualties, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, said the troops recorded three casualties in the encounter.

Abakpa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no soldier was missing in action or abducted by the terrorists, adding that the casualties had been evacuated.

He also said that the troops had dislodged the criminals from the area and had continued on exploitation operation into the area.

He said “no soldier was abducted; we only had three casualties and they were evacuated”.

Intelligence reports had confirmed that the terrorists were planning to attack Law School Bwari and other government facilities.

However, military sources have told NAN that the attack was a confirmation of terrorists plan to lay siege on FCT, adding that the security agencies were at alert.

Earlier on Monday, the Guards spokesperson confirmed that troops of 7 Guards Battalion on routine patrol along Kubwa – Bwari road were ambushed by suspected terrorists.

Abakpa added that three soldiers were injured during the attack and had been evacuated to hospital for medical attention.

According to him, ambush happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the law school in Bwari as earlier reported. (NAN)

