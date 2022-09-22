Guard jailed 10 months for stealing jewellery worth N2m

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a security guard, Abdullahi Gambo, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing jewellery worth N2 million belonging to his employer.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, jailed Gambo, who lives Malali, Kaduna, without an option of fine.

Emmanuel said that the sentence followed the convict’s guilty plea to conspiracy and theft.

He said that the punishment would have been harsher if he had not pleaded guilty.

Emmanuel warned the convict against committing crimes and ordered the police to release the recovered stolen items to the complainant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, had earlier told the court that the defendant and two others at large, on Sept. 1 at about 10:15a.m. committed the offence at the Federal Housing Low Coast, Malali Kaduna.

Leo said the convict and his accomplices also stole N500, 000 cash, one Samsung S10 phone and one HP Laptop and one webcam.

The prosecutor further stated that the defendant was arrested and handed over to the police after a review of CCTV footage.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 245 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017.(NAN)

