Guard, cleaner, jailed 12 months each for stealing employer’s jewellery 

By Joy Kaka

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court sentenced a security guard, Godwin David and a cleaner, ThankGod Dogara to 12 months imprisonment each for stealing their employer’s gold jewellery and other valuables.David and Dogara were convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to joint act and theft by servant.They however begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave them an option to pay a fine of N50, 000 each and ordered them to pay the complainant, Mr Ekinyi Ochele compensation of N983, 000.Ola added that if the convicts fail to pay the compensation, they would serve additional 10 months each in prison.The judge however warned them to desist from crimes.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that David and Dogara entered the complainant’s room in his residence at Oyebode Street, Foreign Affairs Quarters,Gwarinpa Estate from Aug.31 to Sept.1.Okpa said the convicts stole gold bracelets, necklaces, ring, HP laptop, one human hair wig, three perfumes, five duvets, children clothes and one dispatch motorcycle all valued N1, 563, 000.He said during police investigations, the dispatch motorcycle valued N350, 000 and some jewellery, perfumes, children clothes and duvet valued N230, 000 were recovered.

The prosecution counsel said other items are yet to be recovered adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

