GTBank confirms attempt to compromise website domain 

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has confirmed an attempt to compromise its website domain.

The bank’s management disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

The bank said that the hacking attempt occurred on Wednesday, a day after the bank renewed its domain name, causing a temporary disruption to the website, which left customers unable to access online services.

It allayed concerns about customer data being compromised, noting that the bank did not store customer information on its website.

The bank said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media alleging that hackers have seized the bank’s website, cloned it, and intercepted customers data.

“This led to widespread concern and media reports suggesting that the bank’s website had been cloned, potentially putting customer data at risk. The incident was unsuccessful and its website was not cloned.

“While there was an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise our website domain, we would like to assure all our customers and stakeholders that the bank’s website has not been cloned and that we do not store customer information on our website.

“As such, there has been no instance of compromise of customer data.

According to the bank, the financial institution’s information security experts are currently working round the clock to restore the domain settings shortly.

The bank reassured of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data, urging customers to remain calm and confident in the bank’s robust security measures.

“We urge all our customers to please disregard the claims in these media reports and assure you of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data,” it added. (NAN)