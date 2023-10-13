GSS Kagarko wins 8th NILDS competition in Kaduna

By Sani Idris

Government Secondary School (GSS) Kagarko, Kaduna State, has emerged winner of 8th National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) competition held in Kaduna.

The competition, which held at the Kaduna State Special Education School, featured six schools with the winner to represent the state at the zonal level in November.

The participating schools were GSS of Hunkuyi, Soba, Kagarko, Kufana, Sabo Afaka and Kauru.

The 8th edition of the competition is holding in all the 36 states of the federation, with the zonal stage expected to hold on Nov. 2, and the final on Nov. 16.

Declaring the competition open in Kaduna, the Director General (DG) of the NILDS, Prof Abubakar Suleiman,

noted that the major objective of the competition was to provide continued education on the legislature.

Sulaiman, represented by the Coordinator of the programme, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, added that the competition was to broaden the knowledge of students and youths on the history, practice and procedure of the legislature.

He said that it was to encourage deeper understanding of civic and democratic governance, adding that the competition would stimulate the interest of young students in politics and make them more proactive in matters relating to legislature and democracy.

He thanked the host school for its participation and support, adding that the institute would include the school in the next edition of the competition.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Prof Sani Bello, noted that science related subjects were given more priority and recognition than art and social science subjects, hence the need to revive the interest of young people in order to groom vibrant and competent leaders in the future.

Bello, represented by the Director of Schools, Hassan Habeeb, lamented that Nigeria’s contemporary democracy had been characterised by thuggery and rigging, among other unhealthy practices.

He, therefore, said the choice of legislature related questions became necessary to expose the students to the knowledge of the legislature.

The commissioner commended the institute for choosing the Kaduna State Special Education School (KASSES) as the venue of the competition.

He noted that most people only heard about the school but did not know much about it, especially with the kind of attention the state government is giving to it.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates to the winners of the competition, GSS Kagarko and other participating schools.(NAN)

