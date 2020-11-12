GSS Kafanchan old students to hold reunion meeting

The Old Students Association of Government Secondary School, Kafanchan will on Saturday, 14th November 2020, hold its reunion meeting at Command Guest House, Kaduna.

A statement signed by Mr. Moses Bonat, Chairman Local Organising Committee said Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i will be the Special Guest of Honour. At the same time, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, CFR, Emir of Jema’a will be the Royal Father of the Day and Mr Aaron Ajiyana, the Chairman of the Association’s Caretaker Committee will be Chairman of the occasion.

The school which started as Ibo Union Grammar School in the 1960s was taken over by the then North Central Government in 1975 and renamed Government Secondary School, Kafanchan. Since then, the school has produced several distinguished personalities who made their marks in various sphere of human endeavours.

These include the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, CFR, Emir of Jema’a, a renowned internationally acknowledged Pharmacist and an entrepreneur, Professor Isah Odidi, who has pharmaceutical businesses in Canada, China and Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Jafaru Sani, Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs. The late award-winning scientist, Professor Jonathan Andrew Nok, was also a product of the school.

Similarly, the school has produced eminent personalities serving and retired military officers and many others in the private sector and public service spread all over the country.

According to the statement, the purpose of the meeting is to meet with one another as some of the old students have not seen each other since they left school. It is also aimed at charting a new course for the association and repositioned it to contribute to national development.